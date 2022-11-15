22,068 Shares in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Acquired by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG Merger Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FGMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. FG Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

