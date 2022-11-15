2,969 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CNX opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.