309,661 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 8.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,762,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,185 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.