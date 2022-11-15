3,395 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Vanguard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVD stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $666.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.93. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

