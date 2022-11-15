3,471 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.50.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $623.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,251. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.14.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

