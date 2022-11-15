3,507 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.62.

Roku Price Performance

About Roku

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $279.30.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

