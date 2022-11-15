3,894 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

