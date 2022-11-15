3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3DX Industries Price Performance

Shares of DDDX remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,552. 3DX Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

3DX Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.