3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
3DX Industries Price Performance
Shares of DDDX remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,552. 3DX Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
3DX Industries Company Profile
