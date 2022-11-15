3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $185.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

