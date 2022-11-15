410,336 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 410,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 199,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

