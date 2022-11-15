462,249 Shares in Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 462,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.18% of Kalera Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kalera Public during the second quarter worth $10,091,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kalera Public in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KAL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 816,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,803,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90. Kalera Public Limited has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $13.30.
Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Kalera Public from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.
