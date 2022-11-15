4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDMT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

FDMT stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 118.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

