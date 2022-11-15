4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDMT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %
FDMT stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $25.05.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
