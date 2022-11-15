4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $15.02. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 18,468 shares.

FDMT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 26.0 %

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

