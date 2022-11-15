56,985 Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Acquired by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. 1,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,152. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

