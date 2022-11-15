650 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

