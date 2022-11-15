87,157 Shares in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH) Acquired by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned about 1.01% of Global X Blockchain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Global X Blockchain ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Blockchain ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period.

Global X Blockchain ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKCH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,954. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

