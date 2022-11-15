ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. UBS Group cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

