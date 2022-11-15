Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $103.83. 117,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

