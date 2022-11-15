AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.32. 156,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.