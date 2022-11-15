AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 33,025.0% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.68. 203,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

