Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.