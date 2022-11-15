Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.
AKR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.