Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 433,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,457.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 106,749 shares of company stock valued at $156,811. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 10.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

AXDX stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

