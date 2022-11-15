Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Accenture were worth $368,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 135,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,581,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,048,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 119,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.77. 60,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. The company has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

