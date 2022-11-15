Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.73. 48,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.92. The company has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

