ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 11.1% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.00. 2,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,595,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

