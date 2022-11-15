AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

AcuityAds Stock Performance

Shares of AT opened at C$2.15 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

