Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AAP traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.78. The company had a trading volume of 862,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.