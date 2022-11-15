Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Critical Analysis

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 83.29% 27.26% 20.03% Permian Resources 35.15% 16.19% 11.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 0 2 1 3.33 Permian Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 54.39%. Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Permian Resources.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Permian Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $392.56 million 4.09 $328.35 million $2.33 3.81 Permian Resources $1.03 billion 3.10 $138.18 million $1.86 6.02

Advantage Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Permian Resources. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Permian Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley. It provides natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

