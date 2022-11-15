Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 368,605 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $54,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

