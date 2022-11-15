Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 858,888 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $79,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 328.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,373 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 160,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

