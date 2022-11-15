Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 933 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $58,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $184.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.61 and a 200 day moving average of $190.85.

