Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $51.30 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.62% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $51,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

