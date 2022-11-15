Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $61.68 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

TLT opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

