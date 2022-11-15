Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $65.42 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $65,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.