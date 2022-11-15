Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $76,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.