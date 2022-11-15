Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 366,248 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,248 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $99,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

