Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,703 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $58,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average is $192.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

