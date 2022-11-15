Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,063 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.75% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $81,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 406,380 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,681.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 130,054 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 896,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,850,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.