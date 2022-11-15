Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

