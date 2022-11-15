aelf Reaches Market Cap of $63.89 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. aelf has a total market cap of $63.89 million and $13.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008389 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,846,023 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.