Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Shares of AEMD opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.15.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
