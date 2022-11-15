Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned about 0.15% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

