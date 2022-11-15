AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Up 4.3%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 687,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,811,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.77.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 234.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
