AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Up 4.3%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 687,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,811,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.77.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 234.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 61.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

