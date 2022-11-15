AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Up 4.3%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 687,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,811,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.77.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 234.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 61.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

