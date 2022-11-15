Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 71,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,392 shares of company stock valued at $67,628,252. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.94. 107,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,728. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

