Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at BTIG Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BTIG Research to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKYA. Capital One Financial started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 68,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,129. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,706 shares of company stock valued at $552,256. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 187.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

