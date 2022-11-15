Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106,197 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 6.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $32,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 6.7 %

Albemarle stock traded down $21.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.14. The stock had a trading volume of 115,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,060. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.74.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.