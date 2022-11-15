Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$632.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.45. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Further Reading

