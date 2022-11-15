Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

AMOT stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $570.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.53.

AMOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

