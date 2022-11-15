Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Ally Financial worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 61,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,917. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

