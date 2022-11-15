Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.