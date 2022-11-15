Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alpha Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
