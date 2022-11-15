Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

AMR stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.01. 239,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average is $148.84. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 78.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.